



— In-person classes, eating out at restaurants and going to movie theaters have completely stopped, but special elections are going on and will be done almost all by mail.

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order that all local special elections that have been scheduled for May and June will be all-mail ballot elections.

Local special elections include a recall effort in Santa Ana that will take place on May 19, and a special municipal election in Commerce on June 2.

Santa Ana says its in-person vote center was scheduled to begin early voting on May 9, but it has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 response. Each voter in Santa Ana will be mailed a ballot starting on April 20, and can return the pre-paid ballots by Election Day on May 19. Drop boxes are also being made available at the following locations:

— Any 24-hour ballot drop box throughout Santa Ana

— AltaMed, 2400 N. Main St.

— County Administration South, 601 Ross St.

— Goodwill Computer Works, 412 North Fairview St.

— Iglesia de Dios Pentecostal, M.I., 1025 West Memory Lane

— Johnson Chapel A.M.E. Church, 1306 West 2nd St.

— OC Health Care Agency, 1725 W. 17th St.

— Orangewood Foundation, 1575 East 17th St.

— Santa Ana Reg. Trans. Cntr., 1000 East Santa Ana Blvd.

All ballots must be dropped off no later than 8 p.m. on May 19.

Voters with disabilities or impacted by COVID-19 can visit ocvote.com/myballot for an electronic ballot.

Riverside County’s registrar of voters says they sent out nearly 500,000 vote-by-mail ballots for the May 12 special general election for the 28th Senate District seat. Early voting at the county’s Registrar of Voters office began Monday, and vote-by-mail ballots can be sent back through the postal services or left in a drop-box at the Blythe City Clerk’s Office or at the Registrar of Voters office.

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk says it has started mailing out more than 350,000 vote-by-mail ballots for the May 12 Congressional District 25 special general election. Those ballots must be returned or postmarked by May 12. Nearly two dozen 24-hour vote-by-mail drop boxes are also available for dropped-off ballots. The county will also begin early voting on May 2 at designated vote centers.