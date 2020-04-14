LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — For the second time this month, a court has blocked attempts to reopen gun stores in the city of Los Angeles in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Tuesday, California Superior Court Judge Mary Strobel denied a request by Turners Operations to issue a temporary restraining order of Mayor Eric Garcetti’s Safer at Home order.
That order deems gun stores non-essential businesses.
“I’m very pleased that once again, our office has successfully defended the mayor’s Safer at Home order against a push to open gun stores during this public health emergency,” Mike Feuer, L.A. city attorney, said in a statement. “The mayor’s order treats gun stores and other non-essential businesses the same, requiring them all to be closed to protect public health and speed the day Angelenos can get back to work. We’ll continue to do what it takes to defend and enforce the order, which is about saving lives.”
On April 6, federal court Judge Andrew Birotte Jr. denied a similar request.