LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Testing capacity within Los Angeles County has expanded to 26 test sites that together have the ability to test more than 9,000 people per day, Mayor Eric Garcetti said Tuesday in his daily briefing.
“And even as the rate of cases and deaths begin to fall, we’re not slowing testing down. It is critical for us,” he said. “We’re scaling it up.”
In less than one month, the county has tested more than 50,000 people.
RELATED: LA County Sees 40 New Coronavirus Deaths, Highest Single-Day Total
And as part of that increased testing, Garcetti announced that anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms now has access to same- or next-day testing — which goes beyond a previous measure that made testing available, though still prioritized it for the elderly and those with underlying conditions.
“We now have enough capacity that we don’t have to have any prioritization,” Garcetti said. “In other words, anyone who qualifies with symptoms can now get a test.”
Scheduling a test can be done on the city’s website.