LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two additional Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Fire Department employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the city’s Emergency Operations Center reported Tuesday.
The new cases bring the total number of LAPD employees who have tested positive to 57.
So far, 17 employees have recovered and returned to full duty, and one remains hospitalized. All other individuals are self-isolating at home and recovering, according to Emergency Operations Center’s Jessica Kellogg.
The Los Angeles Fire Department has confirmed 19 employees have tested positive for the virus.
Nine of them have since recovered and returned to work, and two are hospitalized and receiving treatment.
The remaining eight employees are isolated and recovering at home, said Kellogg.