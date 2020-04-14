



— A group of volunteers, who normally help make movies, television shows, or concerts happen, are now making face shields to help local health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project was launched three weeks ago by Rob West who works as a film and television prop maker.

“I know I speak for my team when I say it’s an honor to be able to contribute anything. I wanted to devote as much time as possible to making something that would help,” West said.

“I was told about an ER doctor who was requesting face shields and because of their simplicity, you can pretty much tell instantly if it’s a good product or not”

The doctor purchased the material and West, on his own, made about 200 face shields out of his Hollywood home.

The project took off and evolved into about 20 volunteers working around the clock to build, sterilize, and distribute about 3,000 face shields to more than a dozen local hospitals including Cedars Sinai, Glendale Adventist, and Alhambra Hospital.

“It’s been great to see so many people chipping in just because they can. Just because they know it’s needed,” said West.

“We’ve had a lot of neighbors come by and some of them just say, ‘I’ll show up in an hour, how about that?’ and just start to work with us.”

West said the work not only helps others but also helps his team manage the personal stress of dealing with the fallout of the pandemic.

“It gives us something to do,” West said. “It helps keep us productive and healthy.”

Also on the team are people that help fundraise to make this possible.

If you want to donate to the project or the out of work volunteers that are dedicating their time, visit LAFaceShields.org.