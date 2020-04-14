LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Misdemeanor charges were filed Tuesday against an additional 10 Los Angeles businesses deemed non-essential for allegedly operating during the Safer at Home order.
The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office filed charges against:
- Avetik Grigoryan and Makaros Makarosya of My Smoke Shop, 22876 Ventura Blvd.;
- Arthur Papazyan of Studio City Smoke Shop, 11046 Ventura Blvd.;
- Tami Aboud, of Lincoln Tobacco, 608 Lincoln Blvd.;
- Grachiya Baltayan of Mike’s Smoke Shop, 12038 Burbank Blvd.;
- Tarik Dugam and Jake Kail of Drip ‘N Vape, 23706 Victory Blvd.;
- Nourollah Farzad and Michael Eric Solano of Bellagio Express Car Wash, 6344 Sepulveda Blvd.;
- Hungsia Yang of Spa Castle Massage, 19644 Sherman Way;
- Luis Pena of Henney’s Printing, 4166 Verdugo Road;
- Carlos Valdez of Vantage Green Professional Auto Detailing, 2700 N. Eastern Ave.; and
- Joyce Choi of Discount Beauty Supply, 8600 S. Hoover St.
According to the charges, the defendants were allegedly operating non-essential business during the Safer at Home order, which was put in place by Mayor Eric Garcetti last month to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“All non-essential businesses need to comply, without exception,” City Attorney Mike Feuer said during the mayor’s daily briefing Tuesday. “The sooner we achieve maximum compliance — from businesses and residents alike — the sooner all Angelenos can get back to work and resume our normal routines.”
Four other businesses were charged earlier this month for allegedly violating the order.
Garcetti previously encouraged Angelenos to report businesses suspected of violating the Safer at Home order, which can be done online.
