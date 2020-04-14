



— Security camera video shows three males walking and skating on the sidewalk in a Bellflower neighborhood, but it was what they did next that left one woman feeling violated.

“One spits a huge loogie on the side of my door, which I cleaned up not too long ago. It was dried up and disgusting,” Heather said. “The other one was discovered when my husband went to go walk the dogs and when he came back inside the house he noticed the door knob was really slimy.”

Heather said she had no idea that this happened until she checked her Nest surveillance system and saw two of the three men approach her door and spit on it.

“I was absolutely disgusted,” she said. “I felt violated.”

Heather and her husband called police and posted the video to NextDoor with the headline, “Domestic terrorism alert in Bellflower.”

She said she wanted her neighbors to know what had happened, an especially frightening thought when so many are keeping their distance from others and staying at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I mean, I woke up this morning feeling a little sick,” she said. “So I did wake up a little angry, because I was like, “Oh my god, what if they were infected or whatever?’

“I want to do what I can to get the news out there because I’m sure these kids aren’t, we are not the only people that these kids might be doing it to,” Heather said.

Heather said she has noticed extra patrols in the neighborhood, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said it was looking into the incident.