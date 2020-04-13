IRVINE (CBSLA) — A food pantry, many of which have become a lifeline for people laid off or furloughed during the coronavirus pandemic, was burglarized at UC Irvine over the weekend.
UC Irvine police said the burglary happened at the Fresh Hub in the university’s Parking Lot 5, near Mesa Court student housing, Saturday at about 7 a.m.
On 4/11/2020 at approximately 7:00 a.m. a burglary took place at the Fresh Hub, located in parking lot 5 near Mesa Court student housing. The unknown suspect gained entry by unknown means. pic.twitter.com/bfqPZpwQhE
Police did not say what was taken, but surveillance video showed the suspect was a white man with a beard wearing all black clothes and a black hat. No arrests have been made, and police say they do not know how the burglar got into the pantry.
With so many industries hit hard by coronavirus outbreak closures, thousands have waited in long lines — even in the rain — to get groceries from local food pantries across Southern California.
Anyone with information about the Fresh Hub burglary can call the UC Irvine Police Department at (949) 824-5223.