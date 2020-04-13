Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Restaurant week in Los Angeles is a popular way to check out different culinary hot spots around town, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year will be a little different.
Uber Eats is launching a virtual restaurant week to bring the experience straight to your home.
Diners can order a three-course meal from 200 different restaurants in L.A. for $35 with no delivery fee.
Each year, restaurant week brings extra revenue to establishments, boosting the local economy. During the crisis, these restaurants need support even more.
To see which restaurants are participating, open the Uber Eats app.