LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — St. Vincent Medical Center, which was shut down a few months ago when its owner filed for bankruptcy, reopens Monday just for transfer patients with COVID-19.
The hospital in the Westlake District has been leased by the state of California as an overflow facility for coronavirus cases only. The temporarily reopened facility will not have an emergency room and will not be able to take walk-up patients.
COVID-19 patients from other regional hospitals will begin transferring to St. Vincent on Monday. Dignity Health and Kaiser Permanente will run the coronavirus overflow facility.
St. Vincent was reopened as part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s goal to expand the state’s existing hospital capacity of 75,000 beds by 50,000. The hospital has up to 266 beds available.
County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said Monday that International Medical Corps tents with additional beds for coronavirus patients will also be established at Olive View-UCLA and County-USC medical centers.