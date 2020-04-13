Comments
PALMDALE (CBSLA) – An 11-year-old boy in Palmdale got a drive-by birthday surprise Saturday from deputies and firefighters.
Jenny Milinkovich shared video on Facebook of caravan of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies and L.A. County firefighters — with their sirens roaring — dropping by the home to give her son Harold Paul a special celebration, complete with presents.
Milinkovich told CBS2 her son was set to undergo surgery related to a tumor, but doctors were forced to cancel the operation because of the coronavirus pandemic.
So, to make her son smile on his birthday, deputies, firefighters and several of his friends drove by their home, all while following social distancing guidelines.