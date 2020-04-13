



– California officials Tuesday will detail their plan for easing stay-at-home restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that he will lay out the plan for how the state will begin to relax those restrictions.

“Tomorrow we will lay out our California-based thinking on that effort,” Newsom said Monday. “For weeks now I have been previewing that the state of California is putting together a bottom up plan, a framework for targeted interventions, and easing of restrictions in the state to allow us to toggle between approaching issues on a population basis, versus an individual basis. We’re gonna lay out as detailed a plan as we can, at this stage, tomorrow at the noon press conference.”

Newsom seemed to hint that officials would not rush into anything.

“We will be driven by facts, we will be driven by evidence, we will be driven by science, we will be driven by our public health advisers,” Newsom said.

The statewide stay at home order has been in place since March 19. All non-essential businesses — such as bars, gyms and theaters — have been closed, along with nearly all beach areas, parks and trails have also been shuttered.

On Friday, L.A. County health officials announced that the county’s safer-at-home order had been extended to May 15. It had been scheduled to expire on April 19.

As of Monday, there were 22,348 COVID-19 cases statewide and 687 deaths from the disease. There were 3,015 people currently hospitalized, 1,178 of which were in ICU beds.