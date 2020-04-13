SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) – A new coronavirus drive-thru testing site opens Monday for San Fernando Valley residents.
The Sherman Oaks Chamber of Commerce reported Friday that the testing at the site would be limited to the first 250 people who registered online.
The location of the site — which is also being hosted by the Mend Urgent Care — was only being revealed to individuals after they registered and were given an appointment.
This is the third testing site to open in the San Fernando Valley. As of April 9, there were 24 testing sites across L.A. County, all but two of which were drive-thru only. The tests are either conducted using a nasal or oral swab.
At least 47,000 people have been tested countywide as of Sunday. Testing is currently open to anyone who is showing symptoms, but is prioritized for those over age 65 or those with underlying health conditions. To see if you are eligible and to schedule a test, click here.