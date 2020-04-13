



— The wife of late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant remembered his dedication to the sport and to their family on the four-year anniversary of his NBA sendoff.

“My husband worked his ass off for 20 years. Gave it his all,” Vanessa Bryant wrote on Instagram on Monday. “All he wanted was to spend time with our girls and me to make up for lost time. He wanted to be there for every single milestone and special moment in our girls lives.”

“He only got to enjoy 3 years and 9 months of retirement. We had 2 more daughters, he won an Oscar, he opened Granity studios, he became a 5x best selling author and coached Gianna’s basketball team in that time. She worked hard and gave her all 7 days a week just like her daddy. I wish I could back to that morning, every day. I wish they had a normal local game on 1/26. Life truly isn’t fair. This is just senseless.”

Vanessa shared a video with the post that showed highlights from Bryant’s last game on April 13, 2016, in which he scored 60 points.

Many stars were present to watch his final game, including Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, David Beckham and former teammate Shaquille O’Neal.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among the nine people who were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in the Calabasas hills.

They were on their way to a basketball game at the former Lakers star’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks when the aircraft went down in foggy conditions.