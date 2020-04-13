



– There were 25 new coronavirus deaths reported in L.A. County Monday, bringing the countywide total to 320 since the pandemic began.

Furthermore, L.A. County’s coronavirus mortality rate has has risen to 3.4 percent, up from 2.9 percent on Friday.

The total number of people in the county who have tested positive for COVID-19 is now at 9,420.

L.A. County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer reported that of the 25 new deaths, at least 11 of the victims were over the age of 65, all of whom had underlying health conditions. At least 12 of the victims were between the ages of 41 and 65, and all but one of those had underlying conditions.

Ferrer Monday did provide some good news, reporting that there were 239 new cases reported Monday, the lowest daily number since March 26.

“And although new cases, historically on Monday, can be lower because of the limited testing over the weekends. I want to note that today’s number of new cases, is the lowest number of new cases we’ve reported since March 26, and that’s a good thing,” she said.

Ferrer also revealed that there are now 787 confirmed cases among L.A. County healthcare workers, including three deaths. That number is more than double the 324 cases reported April 8. Of those cases, about one-third are among nurses and 9 percent are among physicians.

There are 1,059 people currently hospitalized with coronavirus in L.A. County. 18 percent of those are in ICU beds, Ferrer said.

At least 52,000 people have been tested for the disease, with approximately 13 percent of those tests coming in positive.

There are also 23 cases among the county’s homeless population.

There are 1,372 coronavirus cases in “institutional settings,” which include nursing homes, assisted living facilities, jails, prisons, homeless shelters, treatment centers and supporting living facilities. 92 people who live institutional settings have died, Ferrer disclosed Monday. Those are primarily residents of skilled nursing and assisted living facilities.

On Friday, Ferrer announced that L.A. County’s safer-at-home order would be extended until at least May 15. California Gov. Gavin Newsom also announced that he will release a plan Tuesday for easing the statewide stay-at-home order.