CARSON (CBSLA) — A 50-year-old man — after spending 20 days on a ventilator — is back home with his family following a nearly month-long battle with coronavirus.
Ramon Zuniga of Carson received a hero’s farewell when he was leaving Mary Medical Center in Torrance.
The medical director of the ICU says Zuniga, who had no pre-existing conditions, defied the odds.
“We know that patients who get intubated have about a fifty to eighty percent chance of dying on the ventilator,” said Dr. Antonio Bonet.
Zuniga credits the positivity and support of the nurses helped him get through such a tough time.
“They kept telling him to fight, this is going to be okay,” Bonet said. “Everything paid off.”
Zuniga was finally released from the hospital on Easter Sunday after battling the virus for 28 days.
His wife said it was torture not being by his side
“It’s definitely miraculous and amazing,” Bonet said.