LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Getty won’t be going back to normal operations for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to an announcement on Monday.
Special events and public programming at Getty Center and Getty Villa have been postponed until Aug. 31.
Meantime, Getty is encouraging people who would have wanted to visit in-person to instead check out collections, research and exhibitions online.
“Protecting the health and safety of our community and visitors through the ongoing public health crisis remains our highest priority,” a statement says.
Getty, which previously closed both sites on March 14 until further notice, cited the uncertainty about the timeline of this pandemic in its reasoning for extending closures, saying that its programming requires extensive planning.
Getty also ensures that its employees still at the Getty Center and Getty Villa are receiving full pay, benefits, enhanced sick leave and no layoffs.
