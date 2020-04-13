SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) — Four more crew members aboard Naval hospital ship USNS Mercy have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to seven.
All seven patients have been taken off the ship and were said to be in isolation.
An additional 120 crew members, considered close contacts of those who tested positive, have been quarantined off ship, according Navy spokesperson John Fage.
On Monday night, the Navy said those 120 have tested negative for the virus.
Fage said operations have not been impacted on the ship, which is currently treating 20 non-coronavirus patients.
As of Friday, a total of three medical treatment facility crew members had tested positive for the virus.
All crew members were screened for the illness in San Diego before embarking.