LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Hotel giant Marriott International announced last week it will be providing $10 million in free hotel stays to healthcare workers in coronavirus hotspots, including Los Angeles.
The company reported that it has launched an initiative called Rooms for Responders through which it will provide $10 million worth of free hotel rooms.
The initiative will focus on areas hit hard by the pandemic, including Los Angeles, New York City, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Newark, Chicago, Detroit and Washington, D.C.
The company is working with the American College of Emergency Physicians and the Emergency Nurses Association to get nurses and doctors access to those rooms.
Last month, home-sharing company Airbnb began a similar initiative to provide free housing to 100,000 relief workers fighting against coronavirus.
Last month, the Sheraton Fairplex Hotel in Pomona reached a deal with L.A. County to use at least 244 hotel rooms to isolate those who have tested positive for COVID-19, or those who may have been exposed to the virus and need to self-isolate.
In Orange County’s Laguna Woods community, the Ayres Hotel last week was forced to back out of a plan to house homeless coronavirus patients following protest from seniors living nearby.