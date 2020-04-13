LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles city councilman is calling for streets to be made more accessible to people getting outdoor time by walking or biking during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our sidewalks are too narrow, our streets continue to be unsafe for biking and some motorists are taking advantage of congestion-free streets to speed recklessly even as more people are moving around on foot and bike,” said L.A. Councilman Mike Bonin.
People would still be required to practice physical distancing and obey Safer at Home orders under the proposal.
Officials have encouraged people to go for walks in their neighborhoods to get exercise since gyms and other recreation facilities are closed, but with limited space, Bonin said residents have found the task difficult.
“During the past month, we have all experienced the ways in which our neighborhood infrastructure does not support new patterns of local essential travel and does not provide sufficient space for local recreation,” he said.
Bonin sent a letter to the L.A. Department of Transportation to consider the proposal.