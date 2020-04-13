Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — In an effort to combat misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a pair of new websites that seek to inform Angelenos about the crisis and dispel myths circulating about the city’s response.
The first website provides a digital version of the documentation Garcetti gets every evening from his staff with information about cases, deaths, testing, hospital beds and the city’s overall response.
“I said, ‘We should be sharing this with all of L.A.,” Garcetti said. “So, starting tonight, what I get every day, you’ll get every single day.”
The second website provides a list of answers to frequently asked questions about topics such as enforcement, health and food and supplies.
“So the next time your friend texts you, or you see something up on Facebook, you can point them to the truth,” Garcetti said.