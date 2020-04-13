LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Nearly 17 million Americans have filed for unemployment in the past few weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic and many families are now struggling to put food on the table.
At food banks across the nation, long lines paint a picture of the economic hardship hitting residents. Now, organizations across Southern California are stepping in to help.
The Warren Chappel CME Church in San Pedro is giving away food to the community every two weeks.
When one woman lost her job, she came to a food bank in L.A. to help feed her family of five.
“They’re giving you chicken and some canned food, so it’s pretty important because it’s something that will help my family, she said. “It makes a big difference, it’s a big help.”
Feeding America estimates its network of 200 food banks would need an additional $1.4 billion in resources over the next six months to provide enough food for those in need.