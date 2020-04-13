Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Schools throughout Los Angeles Unified will completely the remainder of the school year and summer school remotely, officials said Monday.
Supt. Austin Beutner made the announcement via livestream, saying that the path to reopening school facilities is “unknown at this time” and that distance learning will stretch into the summer sessions.
Beutner says students can work to improve their grades but none will be penalized with lower grades – an idea he first floated last week.
No students will receive failing grades, he added.