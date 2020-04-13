



– Spring is officially here – and with it glimmers of hope that the Southland may have seen the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Amid an unprecedented public health crisis that saw the United States and governments across the world all but shut down daily life since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic in March, numbers of both new cases and newly reported deaths appeared to be leveling off in parts of Southern California and across the U.S.

In Los Angeles County, officials announced 25 additional deaths and 239 new cases in what marked the lowest one-day increase since March 26.

Another nine new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths were reported in Orange County Monday.

Those numbers followed an announcement from California Gov. Gavin Newsom along with his counterparts in Oregon and Washington state on a plan to reopen their respective states’ economies, though no firm date was immediately announced.

More details were expected to be revealed Tuesday.

Hints of optimism were even apparent from New York, where Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday he believes “the worst is over” even as the state hit a grim milestone of 10,000 deaths.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams also appeared to echo hope for some of the country’s hardest-hit areas.

In the midst of tragedy, there IS hope. CA and WA remain stable in terms of #COVID19 cases, and NY, NJ, & even Detroit & New Orleans appear to be leveling off or ⬇️ Social distancing and mitigation IS working. There is a light at the end of this dark tunnel, so keep at it 🇺🇸! — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) April 13, 2020

Adams wrote: “Social distancing and mitigation IS working. There is a light at the end of this dark tunnel, so keep at it!”

As of Monday, there were 22,348 COVID-19 cases statewide and 687 deaths from the disease.