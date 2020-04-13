Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Amazon is putting new grocery delivery customers on a waitlist and is shortening hours at some Whole Foods locations during the coronavirus pandemic.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Amazon is putting new grocery delivery customers on a waitlist and is shortening hours at some Whole Foods locations during the coronavirus pandemic.
Many existing customers are finding that they can’t place orders due to a shortage of delivery slots due to high demand.
Related: Amazon’s Woodland Hills Grocery Store Temporarily Opens For Online Orders Only
The company announced they would be hiring 175,000 full and part-time employees in addition to the 100,000 it added in recent weeks.
Amazon’s temporarily opened its first ever brick-and-mortar grocery store in Woodland Hills Monday in order to fulfill online orders during the coronavirus crisis.