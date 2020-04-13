LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Local businesses are searching for ways to continue to pay staff while keeping their business afloat during shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.
While many business owners are waiting for emergency loans from the government, they are also counting on their communities to help.
Some businesses have created virtual tip jars as a way to raise funds for laid-off employees. Other businesses are letting customers support them in other ways.
“We’re encouraging people to take advantage of small businesses where they might be able to,” said Pat Nye of Small Business Development Center Network.
“Buy gift cards, send flowers, or even shopping ahead for occasions like birthdays and holidays if you can,” he said.
The Small Business Development Center Network has centers across the country that are working to help business owners and entrepreneurs better understand programs that are available through the Federal Cares Act.