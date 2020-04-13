— Southern California’s mountains have received so much snow from last week’s slow-moving cold storm, there was a snow slide on Angeles Crest Highway.

Caltrans tweeted pictures of earth movers clearing the road between La Cañada Flintridge and the Mt. Waterman ski lifts.

Our Mt. Chilao crew at work clearing snow slides from Angees Crest Hwy (SR-2) after receiving 3 feet of snow this week!

The area received three feet of snow, leading to the snow slide.

Last week’s storm set a new record for six consecutive days of measurable rain in April in downtown Los Angeles, Long Beach and at LAX. Records were also broken for daily rainfall amounts and low temperatures across Southern California.

We have had quite the week of weather across SW CA. Rainfall was at record levels for several locations. It was also very chilly yesterday with a number of record low max temps across the region. Here is a summary of the records across the region.

The late-season rain, more typical of January and February than March and April, has helped pull California further out of drought. The storm brought waterfalls back to Ojai and have dusted local ski resorts with several inches of snow.

Here is a picture of snow rollers as seen yesterday (4/10/20) in the Southern Sierra Nevada at an elevation of 8,700 feet. Snow rollers are rare and usually only a few inches wide. These snow rollers were up to two feet in diameter. Picture submitted by Brice Jury.

