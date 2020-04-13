COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Angeles Crest Highway, Los Angeles, Los Angeles News, Snow Slide


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California’s mountains have received so much snow from last week’s slow-moving cold storm, there was a snow slide on Angeles Crest Highway.

Caltrans tweeted pictures of earth movers clearing the road between La Cañada Flintridge and the Mt. Waterman ski lifts.

The area received three feet of snow, leading to the snow slide.

Last week’s storm set a new record for six consecutive days of measurable rain in April in downtown Los Angeles, Long Beach and at LAX. Records were also broken for daily rainfall amounts and low temperatures across Southern California.

The late-season rain, more typical of January and February than March and April, has helped pull California further out of drought. The storm brought waterfalls back to Ojai and have dusted local ski resorts with several inches of snow.

Unfortunately, all ski resorts are closed and mountain authorities have been warning people that snow play is not available, due to the governor’s stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Comments

Leave a Reply