LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 19-year-old was shot and injured in South L.A. Monday afternoon.
Police are looking for two suspects in the shooting. No descriptions were released.
The incident was reported at around 3:40 p.m. near 88th Street and McKinley Avenue in the Green Meadows area, authorities said.
The male suspect was in stable condition when transported to a hospital, according to officials.
It’s unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.
No further details were provided.
