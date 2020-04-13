COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 19-year-old was shot and injured in South L.A. Monday afternoon.

Police are looking for two suspects in the shooting. No descriptions were released.

The incident was reported at around 3:40 p.m. near 88th Street and McKinley Avenue in the Green Meadows area, authorities said.

The male suspect was in stable condition when transported to a hospital, according to officials.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.

No further details were provided.

