WEST VALINDA (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were continuing to investigate the shooting death of a man in the San Gabriel Valley.
The incident occurred just before midnight Saturday near the intersection of Giordano Street and Glenshaw Drive in the census-designated area of West Valinda.
It was there that deputies responded to a “rescue call” and found a victim suffering of a gunshot wound to the torso.
The victim died at the scene.
Anyone with more information was asked to call the homicide bureau investigators at 323-890-5500.