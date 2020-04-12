COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
WEST VALINDA (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were continuing to investigate the shooting death of a man in the San Gabriel Valley.

The incident occurred just before midnight Saturday near the intersection of Giordano Street and Glenshaw Drive in the census-designated area of West Valinda.

It was there that deputies responded to a “rescue call” and found a victim suffering of a gunshot wound to the torso.

The victim died at the scene.

Anyone with more information was asked to call the homicide bureau investigators at 323-890-5500.

