Comments
POMONA (CBSLA) — Authorities in Pomona say they have arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of a 29-year-old.
Officers responded to the 2000 block of Las Vegas Avenue just after 5 p.m. Saturday following a report of a shooting victim.
When they arrived, they learned that the victim had been shot and transported to a hospital by a relative. That victim died following that transport.
Detectives responded to the scene, and identified Raymond Leonard Rice as a suspect. Rice was arrested following a search warrant. He has been booked on suspicion of homicide.
Anyone with information regarding this incident was asked to contact the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085.