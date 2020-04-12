SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Unprecedented times call for unconventional solutions and that’s exactly what worshippers are doing in the Southland for Easter during the coronavirus pandemic.
Families dressed up in their Sunday best and hopped in their cars for a drive-in service in Orange County.
About 100 cars packed the parking lot, where they exchanged claps for honks.
“It’s sad to see all the churches closed and not being able to see each other,” one parishioner said.
People from other congregations also gathered around their TV screens and computers to commemorate the Easter holiday.
“We definitely do miss going to church — the social aspect, feeling the energy,” said Reuben Chen.
Many are longing for the traditions that help bring them together year after year, but are finding ways to still bond amid this new normal.
L.A. County health department officials extended stay-at-home measures until at least May 15 in order slow the spread of coronavirus.