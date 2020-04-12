Comments
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Rev. Robert A. Schuller, the son of the founder of the Crystal Cathedral, will preside over a pop-up, drive-in church service for Easter Sunday.
Schuller will preach from a second-story balcony of an office complex in Santa Ana while congregants listen to his sermon and sing hymns along with him from their cars through an FM transmitter.
A similar service was held last weekend for Palm Sunday with 75 cars in attendance.
Schuller said he thinks it’s important for congregants to still feel a sense of fellowship while observing social distancing.
“With us being able to provide something like we are doing with the drive-in, at least people can have an opportunity to share a wave, a smile,” he said.
The service starts at 10 a.m.
I am making a good salary from home $1200-$2500/week , which is amazing, under a year back I was jobless in a horrible economy. I thank God every day I was blessed with these instructions and now it’s my duty to pay it forward and share it with Everyone, Here is what I do. Follow details on this web page….copy===►► www.works35.com