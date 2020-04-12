Comments
LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Police in Long Beach stepped up enforcement over the weekend by placing signs along the beaches and warning residents to stay home.
The city says some people continue to break the rules, putting themselves and others at risk. Violations are a misdemeanor.
To date, Long Beach has recorded 337 positive results, of which 140 have recovered.
As of Sunday, the city recorded two more deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 12.
Of those who have died, nine were associated to long-term care facilities, and all had underlying health conditions.