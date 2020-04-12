Comments
BAKERSFIELD (CBSLA) — At a time when going to the grocery store seems like more of a trek, a Bakersfield family has come up with a creative way to entertain their little girl.
That’s because Diego Gonzalez built replica Target and Starbucks stores for his daughter, Mila.
The tiny shops are complete with snacks and soft drinks.
The Target store — where Mila has become the newest “Employee of the Month” — even has a credit card machine.
The family says a local Target store donated a name-tag for Mila, while a Starbucks donated the aprons!