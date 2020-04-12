Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An Amber Alert was issued around 11:10 p.m. on Sunday for a 2-year-old last seen in the city of Lamont.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An Amber Alert was issued around 11:10 p.m. on Sunday for a 2-year-old last seen in the city of Lamont.
Elias Vidal is 3 feet tall, 50 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and blue jeans.
Authorities believe he is with his father Javier Vidal, who California Highway Patrol warns should be considered armed and dangerous.
Javier is 36 years old, 5’11”, 150 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black jeans.
The pair could be traveling in a gray 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse, California plate 4YDA136.
The alert includes Kern, San Bernardino, Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego Counties.
If you see them or have any information on their whereabouts, call 911.