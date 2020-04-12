Comments
WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an at-risk missing person with Asperger syndrome who was last seen three weeks ago.
21-year-old Dante “Anastacia” Elder was last seen on March 22 at about 2 a.m., according to authorities.
Elder, who frequents the West Hollywood area, is described as white with blue eyes and brown hair, 5’10” and 220 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 911, the Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
