Comments
RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A 21-year-old in Riverside County is among some of the younger coronavirus victims.
RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A 21-year-old in Riverside County is among some of the younger coronavirus victims.
Valeria Viveros, also known as Valerie, worked as a nursing assistant at a skilled nursing facility that had an outbreak.
Her family said she was dedicated to caring for elderly patients, especially during this pandemic.
Viveros went to the hospital last Saturday from coronavirus complications and died Friday.
She was active on social media, raising awareness for medical causes and sharing her career dreams.
People are repaying the kindness Viveros showed others by contributing to a GoFundMe fundraiser in her name.
Nearly $17,000 was raised by Sunday night to assist with funeral costs.
The 21-year-old’s immediate family are under quarantine and unable to work as they await their own coronavirus test results.