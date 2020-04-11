Comments
POMONA (CBSLA) — Authorities on Saturday were searching for a woman who they say walked away from a prisoner-mother reentry program in Pomona where she was serving a portion of a three-year sentence for second-degree robbery.
Christa Ann Marie Ramirez, 28, left the community-based facility with her five-month-old son.
She is described as a Hispanic woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’4″ and weighs 151 pounds.
She was admitted to the facility on Aug. 20, 2019, and was scheduled to be released on parole in December.
If anyone sees Ramirez and her son or knows where they are, please call 911 or CDCR Special Agent Steven Webber at (909) 841-8521.