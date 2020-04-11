LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County parks are expected to be closed on Sunday, as are botanic gardens and lakes, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Park officials said an anticipated influx of visitors during the Easter holiday would make it unlikely the public will adhere to social distancing, prompting the closure of all community and regional parks in the county for the day.

“With the top priority being the health and safety of our park guests, team members, and community, we made the difficult decision close all LA County Parks location,” said Norma E. García, Acting Director of LA County Parks. “We know Easter is day of celebration for many park guests and fun tradition for LA County Parks, and we appreciate the public’s support and understanding as we collectively work to flatten the curve of the coronavirus.”

Currently, local and regional parks remain open with the exception of plans to close on Sunday. However, social distancing is required and group gatherings of any size are prohibited.

“Parks are a haven and vital to the health and joy of our communities, especially during this challenging time,” added García. “We hope these extraordinary efforts will help with the County and global effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.”