Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities on Saturday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in an unincorporated area of Los Angeles.
Deputies responded to Wilmington Avenue and 65th Street on Friday, just after 10 p.m., following a call of gunshots being heard.
When they arrived, they located a victim who had been shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was in his 30s.
No further details were immediately available. The incident does not appear to be gang related.
An investigation is underway.