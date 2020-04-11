Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A mountain biker was rescued Saturday afternoon after getting injured on the Haines Canyon Mountainway in the San Gabriel Mountains, authorities said.
The incident was reported at around 4:04 p.m. in a remote section of the trail.
The man’s identity was not disclosed, but Los Angeles Fire Department officials said he suffered facial trauma.
He was rescued by helicopter and given in-flight care while being flown to a local trauma center.
No further details were provided.