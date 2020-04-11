PASADENA (CBSLA) — Essential workers in Pasadena and customers visiting those establishments will be required to wear masks or face coverings, authorities said Saturday.
“These face coverings must be provided by the employer at the employer’s expense,” said city spokeswoman Lisa Derderian.
Local health officials say people should still practice physical distancing and maintain proper hygiene.
Residents are asked to opt for fabric face coverings, such as bandanas and scarves, that can be washed or other non-medical disposable options amid shortages of medical-grade protective gear for healthcare workers.
Derderian said failing to comply with the order can result in being fined, imprisoned or both.
Other cities, including Los Angeles and Beverly Hills, have also put similar orders into place.
