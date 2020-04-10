WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – The city of West Hollywood Thursday issued an immediate executive order closing all its parks following complaints that people were not following social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The order applies to all park and dog parks. The order also called for more stringent health and safety protocols for construction sites, including mandating all workers wear masks and not congregate in groups larger than three. It also requires handwashing facilities and hand sanitizer be placed at the entrances to all construction projects.
The order came after “numerous public complaints” that people were not following local, state and federal physical distancing guidelines, the city said in a news release.
This comes as the city of Los Angeles announced that it would be closing all its city parks from Saturday evening through Monday morning to prevent gatherings during the Easter holiday.
The city of South Pasadena is closing all its parks Sunday, but they will reopen Monday.
Nearly all trails and beach areas are already shut down across L.A. County. All parking lots at state beaches and parks have been closed. All L.A. County-owned beaches are also closed.
Newport Beach announced Thursday it will close its world-famous Wedge during the day to keep surfers and surfing fans away.
