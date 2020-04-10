Comments
BURBANK (CBSLA) – An explosion occurred late Friday morning at a power substation in Burbank.
The explosion occurred before noon in the 1800 block of North Lincoln Street. It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.
Pacific and Monterey avenues were shut down between Brighton and Myers streets, Burbank police said. Access to some residential streets off Victory Boulevard were also closed.
There was no word yet from Burbank Water and Power on what caused the explosion.
