



The Los Angeles Rams offseason roster makeover continued Thursday night when the team agreed to trade wide receiver Brandin Cooks and a fourth to the Houston Texans in exchange for a second round pick (No. 57) in this year’s draft.

According to the reports from ESPN, the Rams will incur $21.8 million in dead money against the cap with the trade.

The #Texans are sending a 2nd round pick to the #Rams in exchange for WR Brandin Cooks and a future fourth-round pick, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 9, 2020

The 26-year-old Cooks had agreed to a five-year $81 million contract with the team prior to the 2018 season. Over the course of two seasons in Los Angeles, Cooks hauled in 122 catches for 1,787 yards and seven touchdowns.

The majority of that production came in 2018 when he was a key cog in the offense that led the Rams to the Super Bowl. Cooks had a career-high 80 receptions and 1,204 yards with five touchdowns. But his production, along with the rest of the Rams offense, fell off in 2019 as he gathered 42 grabs for 583 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games.

This marks the third time Cooks has been traded in his seven-year career, now moving to his fourth team in that time. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Rams were fine with keeping Cooks on the roster, but also felt they could deal him at any point.

For the #Rams, they held onto WR Brandin Cooks past March 20, despite his salary become fully guaranteed. They were OK keeping him, but felt they could trade him. Today, they were proven right. https://t.co/N5QZWhXUpb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 9, 2020

With Cooks now gone, the Rams wide receiving corps is now led by Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Josh Reynolds. The team now has seven picks in the 2020 draft four of which are in the 2nd and 3rd rounds (52, 57, 84, 104).