SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — With so many places closed and Easter traditions impossible this holiday weekend, one Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was determined to make sure the Easter bunny would still make the rounds.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station posted pictures on Facebook of Deputy Brian Rooney distributing 50 Easter baskets Thursday.
Rooney oversees the Youth Activities League in Val Verde. Sheriff’s officials say he was determined to brighten the holiday for kids, in spite of the usual holiday activities being cancelled.
Most parks, beaches and recreational sites that might normally host Easter egg hunts are shut down this weekend and are being patrolled so that unauthorized holiday activities can’t take place.