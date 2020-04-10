LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Amid a global pandemic and social distancing orders, Christians around the world will observe Good Friday safe from their homes.
Los Angeles Archbishop Jose Gomez will lead mass Friday that will be live-streamed from the empty Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. The service will also include a national moment of prayer to end the coronavirus pandemic.
Good Friday is the day Christians commemorate the death of Jesus Christ on the cross. It is traditionally marked with fasting, penance and reflection.
“This opportunity to pray together during the coronavirus pandemic offers a special moment of unity for the faithful during a time when communities throughout the U.S. and worldwide are physically unable to congregate for Holy Week and Easter because of COVID-19,” cathedral officials said in a statement.
The national call to prayer begins at 9 a.m.. The Good Friday Liturgy will be at noon. The mass will be live-streamed on the archdiocese’s website and Facebook page.