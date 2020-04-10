LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A foundation in San Fernando Valley is providing warm, vegetarian meals to the public amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez announced Friday the partnership with Khalsa Care Foundation, located in the Northeast San Fernando Valley, who is providing meals through pickup or drive-thru service.
“Everyone deserves a warm meal during these extremely frightening times,” Rodriguez said. “Creating partnerships with the Khalsa Care
Foundation to feed families is our community coming together on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.”
The meals are served between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Fridays at the Khalsa Care Foundation, 9989 Laurel Canyon Blvd. in Pacoima. No
registration is required.
The foundation also hosts a weekly food pantry distribution on Fridays from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Rodriguez said her office is currently working to help local food banks in her Sixth Council District, such as Meet Each Need with Dignity in Pacoima, Valley Hunger Relief in Sylmar, Making It Happen Inc. in Sunland and Tujunga and North Valley Caring Services in North Hills.
