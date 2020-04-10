SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County reported 62 new cases of the novel coronavirus and no new deaths Friday, bringing the total to 1,138 cases and 17 deaths.
Of the county’s 1,138 cases, 17 were people under 18, 97 were between 18-24, 194 were between 25-34, 170 were between 35-44, 447 were between 45-64 and 213 were 65 or older.
Nine of the people who died were 65 or older, five were 45-64, one was 35-44 and two were 25-34.
The number of hospitalized patients decreased slightly from 127 on Thursday to 124 on Friday, with the number of patients in intensive care dropping from 63 to 57.
Officials said 12,870 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the county, including 631 on Thursday. The county said it can collect 1,585 more tests.
Also on Friday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department announced that there are now 13 jail inmates who have tested positive for the virus — 12 men and one woman.
The department said three of the inmate patients have since recovered. The other 10 remain in medical isolation.
Carrie Braun, spokesperson for the department, said there were 11 more inmates in medical isolation who are showing symptoms of the virus but have not tested positive.