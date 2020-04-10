MONTEREY PARK (CBSLA) – The San Gabriel Valley city of Monterey Park Thursday suspended its bus service indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The city announced that its Spirit Bus service was shut down following an 83 percent decline in ridership.
The city said the mandatory stay-at-home order coupled with school closures was to blame.
Spirit Bus has five routes which operate Monday through Saturday and connect with other regional public transportation services, such as Metrolink.
However, Dial-A-Ride and Dial-A-Taxi services will continue for Monterey Park seniors who need groceries or pharmacy trips. For information, call the Langley Senior Center at 626-307-1396.
So far, at least nine bus drivers with the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) have tested positive for coronavirus. Passengers are recommended, but not required, to wear masks.
Several frustrated Metro bus operators told CBS2 this week there has been discussion of a possible strike. Due to a significant drop in ridership, beginning April 16, Metro buses will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule.
Last month, the city of Carson suspended its bus service and called on Metro to do the same.